Black Founder Of Women CEO Project Reveals All-Star Lineup For Nearly Sold-Out Global Power Tour In Houston

Nationwide — On November 8-12, Black women leaders and CEOs will come together for the ultimate business and luxe weekend at the Global Power Tour in Houston, Texas. With just 26 tickets remaining, the popular two-day event will offer unforgettable masterminds, learning sessions from top leaders, and an unforgettable setting of luxury.
Founded by White House-recognized innovator and founder of the Women CEO Project Kristi Jackson-Muhammad, the two-day conference will be hosted at the Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston, the only Forbes Five-Star hotel and spa in Texas. As part of the tour’s 30-city stop, Houston will make the 25th event in 2023 and is expected to be the biggest stop yet.
“It is incredible to see the growth of Global Power Tour since its humble beginnings in 2016,” said Jackson-Muhammad. “We are nearly at capacity and I believe this demand is a reﬂection of the quality experience and learning that we offer guests. Women will not only walk away with new skills and inspiration but a new set of supporters and friends.”
Each day will bring together powerful and impactful workshops and events to help women master topics on content creation, sales strategy, inﬂuencer branding, public relations, online marketing, and more. This year, the conference reveals a new powerhouse lineup of speakers that will join Jackson-Muhammad. Guest speakers include:
• Erica Savage, founder of Evolve Savvy is a Celebrity Wellness Lifestyle Coach + Consultant who helps women burn the self-sacriﬁcing cape to create their transformative culture of wellness after a life-changing traumatic brain injury in 2021
• Kendra Abney, PMP, founder of Remote Up, a tight-knit community for remote female workers seeking to expand their connections beyond their everyday normal lifestyle
• Sarah Fletcher, founder of Welcome Reinvention, ampliﬁes the voice of women and leaders around the world
Nikela Kelley, Creator of She Has Goals Journal, The #1 Journal for Accountability and Consistency
Jessica Williams, Systems Expert helps high-performing entrepreneurs build efficient and proﬁtable workﬂows
• Janice Bond, Director of Art is Bond, a contemporary art museum situated in Houston’s vibrant Montrose district
This event is projected to sell out. Tickets start at $1,000 and can be purchased by visiting GlobalPowerTour.com
