Black Founder Of Women CEO Project Reveals All-Star Lineup For Nearly Sold-Out Global Power Tour In Houston

Nationwide — On November 8-12, Black women leaders and CEOs will come together for the ultimate business and luxe weekend at the Global Power Tour in Houston, Texas. With just 26 tickets remaining, the popular two-day event will offer unforgettable masterminds, learning sessions from top leaders, and an unforgettable setting of luxury.

Founded by White House-recognized innovator and founder of the Women CEO Project Kristi Jackson-Muhammad, the two-day conference will be hosted at the Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston, the only Forbes Five-Star hotel and spa in Texas. As part of the tour’s 30-city stop, Houston will make the 25th event in 2023 and is expected to be the biggest stop yet.

“It is incredible to see the growth of Global Power Tour since its humble beginnings in 2016,” said Jackson-Muhammad. “We are nearly at capacity and I believe this demand is a reﬂection of the quality experience and learning that we offer guests. Women will not only walk away with new skills and inspiration but a new set of supporters and friends.”