GONE TOO SOON: Missouri Politician and Changemaker Cora Faith Walker Passes Away Suddenly At Age 37

Former Missouri House of Representatives Member Cora Faith Walker passed away on Friday morning.

The 37-year-old politician and attorney was 37-years-old. KSDK reported that she was taken to a local hospital after a grave health emergency occurred.

Walker, who currently worked as the chief policy officer in St. Louis County, was a staunch advocate for reproductive rights and health.

News of Walker’s passing triggered an outpouring of condolences and emotion on social media. The beloved lawmaker and people’s champion was celebrated in death for her tenacity, brilliance and kindness.

Former Missouri Senator Scott Sifton wrote, “Profoundly saddened by the loss of Cora Faith Walker, a dear friend to so many. My heartfelt condolences to Tim and all who cared so much about her. We will all miss her greatly.”

Profoundly saddened by the loss of Cora Faith Walker, a dear friend to so many. My heartfelt condolences to Tim and all who cared so much about her. We will all miss her greatly. https://t.co/YGaDfbMmPR — Scott Sifton (@ScottSifton) March 11, 2022

Congresswoman Cori Bush expressed her disbelief and sadness at her friend and colleague’s passing. She even shared a photo that personified Walker’s mission– to enrich the lives of others.

“This still doesn’t feel real. Our community is broken by the loss of Cora Faith Walker. She was a fierce leader and a relentless advocate. As a community, we are holding each other close and her memory closer. May she rest in peace and power.”

​​

This still doesn’t feel real. Our community is broken by the loss of Cora Faith Walker. She was a fierce leader and a relentless advocate. As a community we are holding each other close and her memory closer. May she rest in peace and power. pic.twitter.com/rIM6Y4Wdnu — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) March 12, 2022

State Rep. Raychel Proudie (D- Mo.) took to Instagram to share a moving tribute to sisterhood and love for Walker. The women’s relationship went beyond policy and procedures as Proudie affectionately called the young attorney “Toot.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raychel Proudie (@rcproudie)

Proudie also expressed to Black Enterprise how the community “lost a true public servant.”

She also said that Walker’s work and legacy would live on through her colleagues, including herself. Proudie’s expression of gratitude for Walker’s friendship and sympathy for Walker and those whose lives she touched was poignant.

“I personally thank her for having been a close, dear friend. I humbly offer my most sincere condolence to Cora’s husband, Tim Walker, her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Drew, her siblings, family, friends, students, colleagues, and associates. Cora Faith Walker will be deeply and sorely missed.”

Walker was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives in 2016 but resigned in 2019 to take the chief policy officer position under St. Louis County Executive Sam Page.

Page also gave a statement on the 37-year-old woman’s death.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Cora Faith Walker. Cora walked into my office every day with a hundred ideas and the determination to do them. She was a passionate public servant who advocated for women, newborns, survivors of sexual violence, reproductive rights, seniors, and frontline health care workers. She will be greatly missed by her St. Louis County government colleagues and me. We offer our condolences to her husband, Tim, and her parents.”

St. Louis’ first Black woman mayor and Walker’s “sister” and friend, Tishaura Jones, wrote, “Today our region and the world lost a giant. It’s not often in life that we find friends that become members of our family. I am so grateful to have had a sister in Cora.”

She continued, “Her light and her energy is something she shared with many of us. She made it her mission to help others as a public servant, a fighter and as a mentor. My heart aches for her parents, her siblings, and husband Tim and I’d like to ask everyone to hold your loved ones tight. Faith..the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.”

Today our region and the world lost a giant. It’s not often in life that we find friends that become members of our family. I am so grateful to have had a sister in Cora. Her light and her energy is something she shared with many of us. She made it her mission to help others — Tishaura O. Jones (@tishaura) March 12, 2022

As a member of the house, Walker was deeply passionate about fighting for the growth of Medicaid across Missouri. She fiercely advocated for equality and equity for minority mothers concerning eliminating disparities in maternal health.

As chief policy officer, one of her most significant accomplishments was helping to secure $173.5 million in pandemic and federal aid relief to local communities, businesses, non-profit organizations and housing assistance.

The Ferguson native’s service to the community and the world will never be forgotten.

Our prayers and condolences to her family and friends.