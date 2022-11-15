Grammy Award-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Diagnosed With ALS; Singing Is ‘Impossible’

Singer, songwriter, and musician Roberta Flack, the first artist to win the Grammy Award Record of the Year for two consecutive years, can no longer sing.

On Sunday, a representative for the R&B singer announced that she had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, CNN reported.

The progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord “has made it impossible” for the star “to sing and not easy to speak,” according to the statement.

“But it will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon.”

According to Billboard, the announcement was released ahead of the world premiere of Roberta, which will screen as part of Doc NYC Nov. 17. The film, directed by Antonino D’Ambrosio, explores the “depth and complexity” of Flack’s “lyrical and thematic choices” as someone who “thoughtfully interrogated her role and identity throughout her life,” per the Doc NYC website.

It will also air on PBS television in the United States on Jan. 24, 2023.

Additionally, the 85-year-old songstress will release a children’s book, The Green Piano: How Little Me Found Music, in January.

Flack is internationally hailed for her effortless progression from pop to soul to folk to jazz. Her talents were developed from her early classical training on the piano. At age 15, she received a music scholarship to attend Howard University, and the rest is history, including her first record deal with Atlantic Records.

With a string of hits, including “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” (1973 Grammy), “Where Is the Love” (a duet with former Howard University classmate Donny Hathaway), “Killing Me Softly With His Song” (1974 Grammy), “Feel Like Makin’ Love,” “The Closer I Get to You,” “Tonight I Celebrate My Love,” and “Set the Night to Music,” the HBCU alumna has inspired countless of people.

Next year marks the 50th anniversary of Flack’s landmark fourth album, Killing Me Softly. Rhino Records will unveil a commemorative reissue of the album.

In spite of her diagnosis, “Flack plans to stay active in her musical and creative pursuits,” her manager said in a statement, per the Washington Post. She supports music education with The Roberta Flack Foundation.