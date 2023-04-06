Grandma Who Was Once in Bad Shape Deadlifts 310 Pounds at Eighty-Years-Old

You might not want to disrespect this Detroit grandma.

Nora Langdon was in her mid-sixties when she realized she needed to make a change in her life. Now, at 80 years old, she astonished the world after a video of the senior deadlifting 310 pounds went viral.

According to The U.S. Sun, this strength is no biggie for “Ms. Nora,” as she is a weightlifting champion who has been dedicated to the sport for over 15 years, boasting around 20 national and world records.

💪🏽😲 IMPRESSIVE! Nora Langdon is proving that age is just a number. The 80-year-old deadlifts 310 pounds. She began lifting at 65… showing us that it's never too late to try something different. 🏋🏾‍♀️https://t.co/6x4XYW51CG Way to go, Nora! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 🎥: noraliftsheavy pic.twitter.com/Zaqf4gKc5c — John-Carlos Estrada (@Mr_JCE) March 24, 2023

Langdon discovered her weightlifting passion at 65 years old. In 2022, she told CBS that she was in bad shape and weighed too much to even walk downstairs without feeling tired. She began training with Art Little at The Royal Oak Gym in Michigan.

“She watched us getting ready for a powerlifting meet and asked a question I’ll never forget it; ‘Do you have any old broads doing that?’ And I said ‘Yeah,'” Little told Fox 2 Detroit in 2021. “She came and watched us at the meet and said she wanted to do it.”

“You just have to put your mind to it,” Langdon said. “Your mind and your body and be consistent. As long as you’re consistent you can do it.”

“To see somebody at that age doing what she’s doing it’s a blessing,” Little added.

“When I squat this is what I say, I say ‘Holy Spirit fall on me,’ and I just do it and I come right on up,” the spirit-filled grandma said.

Reportedly, Langdon trained for two years before competing. She was dedicated to mastering the squat, deadlift, and bench press. “She broke all the national world records the first competition,” Little told CBS.

Langdon holds personal bests of 413 pounds in the squat, 381 pounds in the deadlift, and 203 pounds for the bench press.

The national and world record holder created her own website, Nora Lifts Heavy, where fans can show their support by purchasing “Jazzi Nora” merchandise.