GRAPHIC: An Off-Duty Cop Getting a Haircut Unloads Rounds Into a Suspect Who Fatally Shot His Barber

A graphic scene unfolded in East Baltimore last week when a man shot his 33-year-old barber and moments later, he was shot by an off-duty cop who happened to be in the barber’s chair getting a haircut, CBS reports.

The officer, who has not been named, is being hailed as a hero for springing into action and shooting a suspect as he was sitting in a chair at Bladi Style in the Medford neighborhood getting a haircut by barber Rafael Jeffers.

HERO: Off-duty Baltimore police officer shoots and kills gunman that murdered hairdresser. *WARNING: Graphic* pic.twitter.com/K5hng4wd7v — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) November 19, 2021

The gunman, 38-year-old Carlos Ortega walked in and fired off shots killing the barbershop owner Jeffers as the off-duty cop watched. After Ortega waved his gun to alert the cop to move from his seat, seemingly so he could shoot Jeffers as he lay motionless on the floor, that’s when the cop pulled his weapon and fired off a series of shots.

Once the cop was positioned behind Ortega, he took him down with gunfire, killing him.

“I was shocked,” said Jerry Kempa of Baltimore. “I think it was great that the police officer was in there, because if he wasn’t in there how many more people he would’ve shot?”

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison hailed the cop’s action saying he responded, “with great bravery [and] produced his firearm,” putting an end to more violence at the scene.

“Our hearts go out to the victims and their families who lost their lives very unnecessarily,” Police Commissioner Harrison said. “And this is what we’ve been talking about for so long, conflict and people solving their conflict with violence mainly gun violence.”

Jeffers reportedly owned the business and was from the Dominican Republic.

Police say last week Ortega went to three different locations and shot three victims, two of them, including Jeffers and 44-year-old Javier Villegas Cotto died. Cotto was shot dead in the 4600 block of Eastern Ave., near Greektown, according to reports.