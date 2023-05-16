NAACP President Criticizes Asian and Pacific Islander Florida Curriculum

Pastor, activist, and Greater Springfield, Massachusetts, NAACP President Bishop Talbert Swan is questioning a recent bill signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis requiring Asian American and Pacific Islander history as part of Florida’s public education system.

“So they ban Black history, erroneously calling it ‘Critical Race Theory,’ but mandate Asian American and Pacific Islander history,” Talbert tweeted on May 12.

“What more proof do you need that this has always been about antiBlack racism?”

According to The Independent Florida Alligator, DeSantis signed House Bill 1537 into law on May 9.

The mandatory additions to the K-12 curriculum include “The history of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, including the history of Japanese internment camps and the incarceration of Japanese-Americans during World War II; the immigration, citizenship, civil rights, identity, and culture of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders; and the contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders to American society. Instructional materials shall include the contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders to American society.”

The initiative was spearheaded by activist and Make Us Visible Florida Director Mimi Chan. “It took a lot of work and determination in order to get this passed,” Chan said. “Asian American history is American history.”

“We are committed to working hand in hand with the Department of Education to ensure that this curriculum is well-rounded and accurately portrayed,” Chan added.

Florida is one of several states that banned public schools from teaching “Critical Race Theory.” Gov. DeSantis rejected the academic framework that focused on racism beyond the result of individual bias and prejudice.

The Florida Department of Education refused the College Board’s AP African American studies course earlier this year, describing it as “lacking in educational value” and deeming it contrary to Florida law. Presidents of Florida’s state college system previously confirmed they would not be providing funds for programs that bring attention to beliefs on Critical Race Theory.

The new law goes into effect on July 1.