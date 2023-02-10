Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir Welcome Daughter Iceland Davis: ‘She So Pretty And Healthy’

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir have welcomed their second child together, a daughter named Iceland Davis.

The “Lemonade” rapper took to Instagram on Thursday to announce the arrival of his and Ka’Oir’s first daughter.

“Im so thankful that my baby girl is here and she so pretty and healthy 2/8/23 7lbs 2oz ICELAND DAVIS ❤️❤️ #Daddyprincess 👑,” he captioned his post.

Photos showed Gucci Mane and Ka’Oir holding baby Iceland in the hospital bed.

Iceland is the second child for the happily married couple after they welcomed their son, Ice, 2, in December 2020. Gucci Mane is also father to his eldest son, Keitheon, whom he shares with his ex, Sheena Evans, Entertainment Tonight reported. Ka’Oir also has three children, two daughters, and a son from a previous relationship.

Last month, Ka’Oir shared her gender reveal by posting a family photo dressed in all pink.

“It’s a girl!” she captioned the post.

Gucci Mane and Ka’oir tied the knot in 2017 after years of dating. They first met when Ka’oir appeared in one of his music videos in 2010, People reported.

The Jamaica native was originally hesitant to date the rapper but eventually agreed. Gucci Mane has always claimed to have been instantly smitten with Ka’Oir “on sight.” In his memoir, The Autobiography of Gucci Mane, the “Freaky Girl” rapper detailed how poorly he treated Ka’Oir during his time in prison and due to his drug use.

“Keyshia had good reason to not want to help me out,” he wrote in the book about his arrest. “I’d gone crazy on her, first privately on the phone when she’d tried to talk me off the ledge and then on Twitter.”