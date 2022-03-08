GUESS Partners with Gyrl Wonder to Honor Women of Color

GUESS, a global lifestyle fashion brand, teams up with nonprofit Gyrl Wonder to illustrate the power of nurturing young women and girls of color as the next generation of leaders.

In their new advocacy video, GUESS highlights fellow Reginae Butler as she shares how Gyrl Wonder helped her jump-start her career in Public Relations, including a recent internship at GUESS HQ. Gyrl Wonder provides support for young professionals through career guidance and access to resources to make it in the media and entertainment industry.

The new video amplifies the need for more women and girls of color in all industries, especially media. Only 17% of women of color make up entry-level roles in media and entertainment, while only 4% represent C-suite level positions, according to a source.

“Working with the GUESS team and watching Reginae’s dreams literally come to life is exactly why I created Gyrl Wonder,” says Tola Lawal, Gyrl Wonder executive director and founder.

“This partnership affirms our mission to inspire, and our commitment to ensure young women and girls of color have an equal opportunity to thrive in their desired industry. We can’t wait to continue nurturing the leaders of today.”

Since its inception in 2015 by Tola Lawal, an industry vet who has spent 15 years in marketing, branding, communications and leadership within multi-million dollar companies and brands like MTV, BET and Blue Flame Agency, Gyrl Wonder has engaged over 1,200 girls and awarded more than $30K in scholarships to students across the country. Additionally, Gyrl Wonder offers various programs that not only enrich the professional experience of its members but also nurtures their mental well-being.