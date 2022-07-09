Gunna Denied Bond for 2nd Time, Nurse Charged for Allegedly Trying To Smuggle Him Drugs

During Gunna’s virtual bond hearing on Thursday, the judge decided to deny the rapper bond and ruled he would have to continue his stay in jail until the official trial date, set to January 2023. In addition to the ruling, prosecutors submitted that Gunna, real name Sergio Kitchens, was responsible for another incident in May, having to do with a nurse smuggling in drugs for him.

According to WSBTV, a nurse allegedly was caught trying to sneak in a bag-full of marijuana and cocaine before running away when a deputy confronted her and she dropped the drugs. Twenty-four-year-old TreQuera Lashell Ford reportedly carried 6.8 ounces of marijuana, 20 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 200 cigarettes and loose tobacco.

She has since been arrested and charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; purchase, possession manufacture distribution or sale of marijuana, crossing guard lines of jail with prohibited items, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, per the outlet.

Prosecution wasted no time accusing the Drip or Drown rapper of his involvement, claiming that part of the package was meant for him.

Gunna’s defense team quickly shut down the claims, however, to no avail.

“None of the allegations made today, these so-called ‘new’ allegations, are accurate,” said his attorney Steve Sadow. “All [his parents are] looking for is their son to get a fair shake, and they don’t think that’s happening so far,” he shared after explaining the rapper’s parent’s reaction to the outcome of his request for bond.

During the trial, the judge said he feared Kitchens may intimidate witnesses before the trial if bond was granted to him. He has also been accused of being a ringleader of another street gang associated with Altanta.

“He is a member of the Shady Park Crips out of south Fulton,” prosecutors said on Thursday. “He is under an investigation at this point in time by more than one law enforcement agency concerning at least two homicides committed by that gang during this time.”

Photos of the captured nurse and a recent image of Gunna on the trial video call began circulating on social media, many raising concerns over the pushin P artist’s noticeably decrepit physique.

Last month on his birthday, he published an open letter on his social media.

“2022 has been one of the best years of my life, despite this difficult situation. This year I had the whole world pushing P,” he began the letter. “Growing up from where I come from in a marginalized neighborhood, I never dreamt my art would change my life and the lives of my loved ones.”

The 29-year-old continues to maintain his innocence in all matters.





