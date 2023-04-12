FBI: Hackers Targeting Public Phone Charging Stations

The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) is warning citizens that phone, tablet, and computer hackers are targeting public charging stations.

According to NBC News, hackers have figured out how to infect phones with malware at public stations.

“Avoid using free charging stations in airports, hotels, or shopping centers,” the FBI’s Denver field office shared in a tweet. “Bad actors have figured out ways to use public USB ports to introduce malware and monitoring software onto devices. Carry your own charger and USB cord and use an electrical outlet instead.”

The FBI, which also posted a similar warning on its website, has not made public recent cases involving hackers infecting phones, tablets, or laptops with malware.

“Consumer devices with compromised USB cables can be hijacked through software that can then siphon off usernames and passwords, NBC News wrote.

The Washington Post reported the practice of infecting devices with malware is known as “Juice Jacking,” which enables hackers to use USB ports to steal valuable information, mostly credit card numbers or passports.

Ritesh Chugh, professor, and technology and society at Central Queensland University, revealed told the Post that charging stations are a hazard to one’s privacy: “[A]s little as one minute of charging time may be adequate for compromising a user’s phone,”

Tony Coulson, executive director of the Cybersecurity Center at California State University at San Bernardino, advised that citizens should view cell phones, laptops, and tablets as credit. “You don’t just go anywhere and start plopping your debit card in,” Coulson told the Post.

“There’s no fail-safe in between, and once you’re plugged in—if data talks, then data talks,” he added.