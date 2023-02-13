Down Goes Frazier! Halle Berry Takes Tumble at Charity Event but Laughs Off Embarrassing Moment

Sometimes we have to laugh to keep from crying!

Halle Berry appeared at a recent charity event to help out a friend. As she was called to the stage to speak, the actress took a tumble that at first looked concerning, but after being helped up, the Oscar-winning actress was fine.

The only thing that hurt momentarily was her pride. But she laughed off the embarrassing incident.

We may not have known about the fall except that she posted a video on her Instagram last week. The 56-year-old actress had a novel way to post the gaffe while helping to promote the charity she went to help out.

She said she went to an event where her friend, Shilla Hekmat, asked her to speak. It was a charity event for an organization called Looking Beyond LA.

The video clip, posted to her Instagram page on Friday, starts like the beginning of a television show that shows a preview of an upcoming episode.

A voice states, “Yep, that’s me; you’re probably wondering how I ended up in this situation.” In the frame, a written phrase says, “Yup, that’s me,” with an arrow pointing to her on the ground on stage.

She includes several clips of her fall at different angles as she is helped up. Slightly embarrassed but not looking bruised, she warns the audience, “OK, if I see this on the internet, Van is coming for you.” (Van is her current boyfriend, singer Van Hunt).

“Sometimes you bust your ass!

“What happened was….

“My dear friend @shillahekmatpiano invited me to speak at her charity event celebrating a wonderful organization called @lookingbeyondla that raises money for children with special needs… then that happened!!! I face planted 🪴

“If you can go to lookingbeyondla.com and donate. Children are worth it! 🙏🏽”

The Instagram account for Looking Beyond LA also posted the tumbling video clip thanking the Monster’s Ball actress for her support.

“A huge thank you to our gracious presenter @halleberry, our Soaring Spirit @jake.skis, and to all of YOU for supporting us in our mission of enriching the lives of individuals with special needs!! To donate, visit lookingbeyondla.com.”