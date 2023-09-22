Department Of State Recognizes 19 HBCUs As Fulbright Leaders

As part of the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to supporting Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), the Department of State acknowledged 19 HBCUs in 13 states and Washington, D.C. as Fulbright Institutional Leaders

The department established the Fulbright HBCU Institutional Leaders Initiative to recognize and commend the strong partnership between the Fulbright Program and HBCUs. The initiative encourages administrators, faculty, and students at HBCUs to engage with Fulbright and highlights HBCUs as a destination for international students and scholars, promoting their intellectual traditions and proud academic and professional history.

“Diversity is one of America’s greatest strengths, and pairing the positive power of Fulbright with the academic excellence at Historically Black Colleges and Universities provides change-making opportunities for students, scholars, and campus communities both here at home and abroad,” said Lee Satterfield, the assistant secretary of state for educational and cultural affairs.

The 19 HBCUs that are Fulbright Institutional Leaders are:

The Fulbright program is the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program. Since its inception in 1946, the Fulbright program has provided more than 400,000 talented and accomplished students, scholars, teachers, artists, and professionals, of diverse backgrounds in all fields, with the opportunity to study, teach, and conduct research abroad.

Additionally, the Fulbright Program implements a wide range of initiatives to ensure that its participants reflect all aspects of the diversity of U.S. society and societies abroad. To achieve this goal, the program collaborates with external stakeholders, including the White House initiative on HBCUs, the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities, the National Clearinghouse on Disability and Exchange, the American Association of Community Colleges, Mobility International, and Diversity Abroad.

“The University’s representation of its faculty as part of the Fulbright’s worldwide mission reflects our institution’s willingness to educate and serve far beyond the borders of the United States,” Delaware State University President Tony Allen said in a statement.

“Our partnership with Fulbright demonstrates the important need for diverse, inclusive expertise wherever it’s needed in the world.”

