16-Year-Old HBCU Grad Makes History As Youngest Full-Time Teacher

Shania Shakura Muhammad is making history in the field of education. The 16-year-old earned numerous degrees and is the youngest full-time teacher in the U.S.

According to Afrotech, the young achiever earned her Bachelor’s degree with honors two years ago from Oklahoma Community College and Langston University, an HBCU. She continued her academic pursuits to obtain two more degrees in specialties such as child development. This background led her to pursue her already groundbreaking career in teaching.

Upon accomplishing her most recent academic milestone, the HBCU graduate announced that her journey would not have been paved without the support of her family,

“My dad was my coach, supporter, teacher, guide, and everything else he needed to be to ensure my success. I am grateful for everything that has gotten me where I am today. This shows it’s very much possible, and the only limits you have is the ones you set for yourself.”

The straight-A student’s father, Elijah Muhammad, announced via Facebook that his daughter’s standing as a salaried teacher at 16 makes her the youngest ever in the country to do so. After attending a two-year program for educational training through the Thurgood Marshall Foundation, Muhammad received the necessary credentials to be offered the position to teach third graders in her hometown of Oklahoma City.

“But Beyond Her Long Resume and Professional Accolades, She Has A True Desire and Passion For Teaching,” shared the proud dad on Facebook.” I’m Super Proud Of My Daughter For Being Bold And Brave and Stepping Out On Her Faith and Into Her Purpose and Not Allowing Peoples Opinions Of Her To Dictate The Reality of Her Dreams and Passions.”

While Muhammad is already a trailblazer in her own right, the teen educator is still not done reaching new heights. She also revealed on Facebook that she is matriculating through an MBA program, having already started and holding a 4.0 GPA. And on trend, she is the youngest Black graduate to do so as well.

