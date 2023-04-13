HBCU Grad Makes History as First Black CEO of 100-Year-Old Chamber of Commerce in Georgia

Amber Batchelor, a veteran CEO, strategic alignment expert, and proud HBCU graduate of Saint Augustine’s University in Raleigh, North Carolina, has been named President and CEO of the historic Sumter County Chamber of Commerce in Georgia. Located just two hours away from Atlanta, Sumter County is known as the hometown of 39th United States President Jimmy Carter.

She assumed the role full-time after several months of an extensive nationwide search. “Amber brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from business, past Chambers of Commerce, and non-profit organizational and board roles. We look forward to her leadership, ideas, and energy to continue the successful 100-year legacy of the Sumter County Chamber of Commerce,” said Brandi Lunneborg, Board Chair and then CEO of Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.

Batchelor worked in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., and Florida supporting businesses, municipalities, and non-profits with over 17 years of engagement in the chamber industry. While enrolled at Saint Augustine’s University, she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and a minor in International Studies. She went on to study at the George Washington University Graduate School of Political Management while serving in a Legislative staff role with the US Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington DC.

Batchelor has served as the Founder, CEO and Managing Partner of her boutique consulting firm, Batchelor & Bradley Insights Group focusing on performance management and strategic planning for government agencies, businesses, and nonprofits. She will remain in this role while serving Sumter County. Her upcoming project, The Serenity Summer Series: A Women’s Wellness Weekend in collaboration with Miraval Resort & Spa brand is a uniquely curated experience to cater to women, rejuvenating them on their journey seeking high-level strategic progress and vital energy for transformation, revitalization, and recovery. She invites all change-makers, culture shapers, and chief disruptors to come on this journey and share their story. As women, we are only as strong as the collective of women we share our stories with; safe space storytelling is sure to ignite the experience you have been awaiting.

Batchelor & Bradley Insights Group is named, ironically, after her grandparents whose ancestors were slaves and then ultimately sharecroppers near Sumter County, Georgia. Batchelor never knew this background until she shared with her family that she was relocating to south Georgia. “I am the hope and dream of my great-grandmother, grandmother, grandfather, and mother. My connection to supporting entrepreneurs and small business owners starts with them. Their drive, determination, and skillset to own their own business was a life imperative to take care of their family. It was the only way. I am motivated daily by their contributions,” said Batchelor.

Batchelor joins the Chamber of Commerce from weVENTURE Women’s Business Center at Florida Tech’s Bisk College of Business where she served as the Women’s Business Center Director, a position that functions as Principal Investigator and Chief Operating Officer serving the most historically underserved and excluded population of entrepreneurs – minorities and women. She served on the economic front line of the pandemic working with hundreds of diverse small businesses owners in rural areas and opportunity zones to survive, even thrive throughout the pandemic. She worked directly with the United States Small Business Administration (SBA) to manage and administer grants to provide business assistance and leadership development to diverse small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs. When the pandemic hit, like many Americans, Batchelor and her then chamber team were impacted due to economic constraints of COVID-19 as her previous employer made the difficult decision to restructure the organization. On the same day, Batchelor was immediately recruited by Florida Tech to bring her financial management acumen and consulting expertise to help businesses.

