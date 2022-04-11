HBCU Hampton University Dissolves All Student Balances For Spring 2022 Semester

The COVID-19 pandemic is still the cause of financial hardships for many families, including those carrying the load of paying for college expenses.

Hampton University, an HBCU in Virginia, has jumped at the opportunity to provide financial and economic relief from looming costs.

Hampton University’s President, Dr. William R. Harvey, announced that the University would be dissolving all outstanding student account balances for the Spring 2022 semester and will not increase tuition, fees, room and board for the upcoming new year.

“In keeping with the University’s efforts to help our students, there will be no increase in tuition, fees, room and board for the 2022-2023 academic year,” said Dr. Harvey, according to WTKR.

“In addition, on behalf of the University, I am pleased to announce that all outstanding balances for the Spring 2022 semester will be erased. We hope that this action will continue to assist our students and their families at our Home by the Sea.”

Last August, the University made a similar announcement to alleviate financial burdens for undergraduate students. HU paid all outstanding balances owed by continuing undergraduate students enrolled at the end of the spring 2021 semester.

To help assist with last year’s costs, Hampton also issued a $200 book scholarship to all enrolled students for the Spring 2022 semester.

In April 2020, Dr. and Mrs. Harvey made a $100,000 matching donation, which provided each student on campus $100 to assist with travel costs. In May, the University sent direct deposits to each 2020 and 2021 graduate with a federal student loan of $500 toward repayment of that loan. Students who did not have student loans received reimbursements of $150.

According to WAVY, the University also announced last year that its campus minimum wage would increase to $15-per hour in the new year. In addition, all faculty and staff were gifted an end-of-the-year bonus of $200.

“The holiday season is a time of sharing. In that spirit, I am giving every Hampton University employee an Appreciation Bonus of $200 as a Christmas gift, and the University is increasing the minimum wage from $13 an hour to $15 an hour, effective January 1, 2022,” Harvey previously announced. “It is my hope that the Appreciation Bonus and the wage increase will be beneficial to you and your family.”