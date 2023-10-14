It’s HBCU Homecoming Season And We Got You Covered

Homecoming season is one of the most anticipated events for Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Homecoming is more than just a football game, it’s a week of events that allow students and alumni to come together to celebrate the vibrant history and culture that can only be experienced on a HBCU campus.

The fun-filled week will include parties, celebrity appearances, panel discussions and other events. Members of the Divine Nine—Black Greek letter organizations— will convene for friendly competition through step shows and stroll-offs.

Homecoming is also an important fundraising event as it provides an opportunity to alumni to give back to their alma maters.

The festive week ends with the big game which allows students, alumni and guests to tailgate, reminisce on old times and root for their teams. The highly anticipated halftime show allows the bands to show off their skills.

Several schools have already concluded their homecoming festivities including Shaw University and Alabama A&M. But the season is far from over. If you would like to enjoy the HBCU homecoming experience this year, view the schedule to find a game near you.

Albany State University – October 8-15 (vs. Allen University)

Bethune-Cookman University – October 12-15 (vs. Texas Southern University)

Central State University – October 11-14 (vs. Savannah State University)

Grambling State University – October 8-15 (vs. Alabama A&M University)

Jackson State University – October 8-14 (vs. Alabama State University)

Johnson C. Smith University – October 9-14 (vs. Saint Augustine’s University)

Mississippi Valley State University – October 9-14 (vs. University of Arkansas Pine Bluff)

Morris Brown College – October 7-15 (first homecoming returning with “Full Accreditation”)

Southern University and A&M College –October 8-14 (vs. Lincoln University (CA))

Tennessee State University – October 8-14 (vs. Norfolk State University)

Texas College –October 8-14 (vs. Louisiana Christian University)

Tuskegee University – October 8-15 (vs. Edward Waters University)

Virginia State University – October 7-14 (vs.Bluefield State College)

University of Arkansas Pine Bluff – October 15-21 (vs. Alcorn State University)

Benedict College – October 16-22 (vs. Kentucky State University)

Clark Atlanta University – October 15-21 (vs. Central State University)

Delaware State University – October 14-21 (vs. South Carolina State University)

Fayetteville State University – October 15-22 (vs. Johnson C. Smith University)

Florida Memorial University – October 17-22 (vs. Webber International University)

Fort Valley State University – October 15-21 (vs. Morehouse College)

Howard University – October 15-22 (vs. Norfolk State University)

Lane College – October 15-21 (vs. University of Lynchburg)

Langston University – October 15-21 (vs. Arkansas Baptist College)

Livingstone College – October 16-21 (vs. Shaw University)

Miles College – October 15-21 (vs. Allen University)

Savannah State University – October 17-21 (vs. Tuskegee University)

Virginia Union University – October 15-22 (vs. Lincoln University (PA))

Winston-Salem State University – October 15-21 (vs. Saint Augustine’s University)

Allen University – October 23-28 (vs. Edward Waters University)

Florida A&M University – October 21-28 (vs. Prairie View A&M University)

Hampton University – October 22-29 (vs. North Carolina A&T University)

Morehouse College – October 22-29 (vs. Kentucky State University)

Spelman College (SpelHouse) Oct 22-29 ( No game)

Norfolk State University – October 22-29 (vs. Morgan State University)

November 2023

North Carolina A&T University – October 29 – Nov. 4 (vs. Towson University)

North Carolina Central University – October 29 – Nov. 4 (vs. Norfolk State University)

Prairie View A&M University – October 29 – Nov. 4 (vs. University of Arkansas Pine Bluff)

South Carolina State University – October 29 – Nov. 4 (vs. Howard University)

Fisk University – Nov.6-12 (no game)

Dillard University – Nov. 8-13 (no game)

Voorhees University – Nov.9-12 (no game)

University of Maryland Eastern Shore – Nov.16-19 (no game)

Claflin University – Nov.12-19 (no game)

