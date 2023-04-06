‘He Forever Not Paying A Bill’: Tamar Braxton’s Ex Vincent Herbert’s New Lawsuit Over Unpaid Jewelry Bill

Tamar Braxton‘s ex-hubby Vincent Herbert is in hot water, it seems.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, the music executive and former TV producer is in debt to the tune of $80,000 to Beverly Hills jeweler Michael Greene. Greene & Co. claim that Herbert purchased custom diamond pieces back in 2020 that he has yet to foot the bill for.

Greene claims that Herbert paid him via a $20,000 check after which he credited the rest of the balance as a courtesy due to his ability to “pay for the jewelry, his career, and his involvement in the music industry.” Upon cashing the check, he was alarmed to find that it bounced due to insufficient funds. Greene then reached out to Herbert who apologized via text and promised to pay off his balance in person.

However, he never showed up and failed to respond for a full year.

In 2021, the jeweler decided to file a lawsuit against the former Tamar and Vince co-star for $66,000. Now, after two additional years, he is seeking $81,000 in damages.

For many fans of the former reality TV star, this doesn’t come as a surprise as Herbert has been at the center of many lawsuits since Braxton filed for divorce in 2017. The singer was granted a default in court when Hebert failed to show up. His troubles didn’t end there. In 2018, he was sued by LDNX Records for $380,000 and when he failed, again, to appear in court, the company was awarded a judgment of $506,116—their original asking amount with an additional $124,968.37 in interest.

The music producer was also evicted from a Los Angeles condo in 2019 due to unpaid rent totaling $38,000. In addition to his dwellings circumstance, Sony Music filed a lawsuit against him over a failure to pay advances and a court awarded them $4 million, which the company seized by way of his royalties.

A court hearing in the Greene & Co. case is scheduled for next month.