Health is Wealth: Styles P And His Wife Adjua Styles Launch Styles PB&J Spread

Styles P made another step toward good health. Recently, one-third of the Lox, along with Chef Daniel Humm and his wife, Adjua, introduced his Styles PB&J.

According to Food & Wine, Styles PB&J is plant-based and gluten-free and contains maca protein, Irish Sea moss, and grape jelly.

“We’re both using our platform to encourage incorporating a plant-based lifestyle, even if it is just one meal at a time,” Styles said to Food & Wine.

Chef Humm continued: “It’s been amazing to meet Styles and Adjua through the work we’re doing around plant-based eating,” Humm said. “In a way, we come from two very different places,” he says, “but when you read our stories, it is the same story.”

Styles P also shared the news on his Instagram account.

“The Little Farma Box highlights the Styles PB&J, a two-in-one combination of our peanut snacking butter with Maca protein and grape jelly enriched with Irish Sea Moss: a unique variety of algae that helps to regulate blood sugar and is rich in vital nutrients. It’s completed with three different nutritional supplements from the @farmacyforlife collection — all of which are derived from ingredients that we use in our kitchen:⁠

🌰 Black Seed Oil: the oil of the nigella seed, which is high in antioxidants and has been used for thousands of years for its anti-inflammatory and healing properties. ⁠

🌱 Oregano Oil: a natural antibiotic and antifungal, which is also believed to help lower cholesterol. ⁠

🍄 King of The Jungle: Derived from Lion’s Mane, Cordyceps, and Turkey Tail mushrooms, this anti-inflammatory supplement is designed to help with brain, nervous system, immune, and heart health. ”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farmacy For Life (@farmacyforlife)

SP has been committed to a healthy lifestyle for over a decade now. His health journey began when he opened his juice shop, Juices for Life. The veteran rhyme-slinger also owns a health food store, Farmacy for Life, with his wife.

In more Lox news, Jadakiss recently launched Kiss Cafe, medium dark roast coffee with his father and son.

Styles PB&J is available at Eleven Madison Park.