Lionel Richie Cancels Sold-Out Show At Madison Square Garden After It Started

Fans of legendary singer and songwriter Lionel Richie were left wanting more after the singer canceled his sold-out concert on Saturday, August 12 at Madison Square Garden. The real kicker, however, was that the show had already begun and was running an hour behind before its official cancellation.

Citing poor weather conditions, Richie was unable to fly into New York to perform for the 20,000 attendees who had already piled into the historic venue. “Due to severe weather and being unable to land in the NY and surrounding areas, I’m unable to make it to the show tonight,” the singer tweeted. “I’m so bummed. We are rescheduling the show to Monday, Aug 14. Can’t wait to perform for you all. Tickets for tonight’s show are valid for the show on Monday.” Though the show had already been rescheduled, many of Richie’s fans found his late cancellation to be inconsiderate and unprofessional.

Due to severe weather and being unable to land in NY and surrounding areas, I’m unable to make it to the show tonight. I’m so bummed. We are rescheduling the show to Monday Aug 14. Can’t wait to perform for you all. Tickets for tonight’s show are valid for the show on Monday. — Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) August 13, 2023

“Thank you so much for announcing this an hour after the show was supposed to start,” one user responded. While another user shared, “We bought our parents good seats for a lot of money for their 50th wedding anniversary. They’re 75 and were really looking forward to tonight’s show. Thanks for ruining the gift we got for them.”

According to Deadline, Earth, Wind and Fire, were also slated to perform on Saturday evening; however, it is unclear if they will be able to make the rescheduled New York City date. No word on what Richie will do for fans who are unable to attend the makeup performance.