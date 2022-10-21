Herschel Walker Campaign Event In Atlanta Goes Left as Crowd Screams ‘Answer the Question!’

Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker had the crowd at a campaign event in Atlanta this week turn on him, questioning his intentions.

Salon reports that Walker held a campaign event in Atlanta outside the Columbia Towers apartment building, which is owned by his opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock‘s church. Walker chose to hold the rally outside the building because the church is allegedly evicting some of its tenants.

The event turned for Walker when he announced he would take questions and he was asked if any of the people standing behind him as he spoke had received eviction notices.

“Uh, no, we want you to go in and see the people behind us,” Walker said. “That’s the reason we’re here.”

The reporter quickly asked the question again and after Walker sidestepped the question a second time, the crowd got involved, chanting for him to answer the question. Fox News reported a small group of protestors were at the event, including one who referred to Walker as a House N-word, although video of the incident did not support that claim.

According to Fox, the church has evicted tenants for owing as little as $25 in back rent. Five cases reportedly involved rent that was less than a month late and two cases led to court-ordered evictions by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department.

“It’s disheartening. It’s horrible. It’s horrifying,” one resident told The Washington Free Beacon. “We need the help. I understand churches take care of their pastors, but the excess, it’s not good. Not when you have people that need help here.”

Warnock has responded to the claims at his own campaign event in Carrollton Thursday saying, “This is yet another example of Herschel Walker lying.”

Walker and Warnock are still trying to attract voters with less than a month before the midterm elections. Warnock has a narrow lead in the polls as Walker’s scandals surrounding his children and abortion have held him back.