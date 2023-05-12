7 Magical Things To Do On Mother’s Day Even If It's Last minute

There’s never a bad day to celebrate the mothers and mother figures in our lives; however, this weekend we’ll be trying to pull out all the stops to make sure they know how truly special they are.

Though Mother’s Day comes every year, it always seems to sneak up on the calendar; leaving many people scrambling for creative ways to show their love. So, we’ve compiled a few out of the ordinary experiences that just may help, even if it’s last minute. From star-gazing to rocking with the Queen of Hip Hop Soul, there won’t be a dull moment for this special occasion.



Outdoorsy Black Women Presents Wine and Waterfalls Weekend

This second annual event is perfect for the nature-loving mamas who love a little vino to go with their waterfall hike. Sponsored by REI, this 4-day, 3-night retreat takes place in Helen, Georgia and offers everything from DIY camping to more comfortable cabin and glamping options. According to the official website for the event it’s a time to “cultivate community, ignite friendships and provide a safe space for Outdoorsy Black Women to soak in the serenity of all Mother Nature has to offer.” Cute!



Strength of a Woman Festival

If your mom loves a good concert lineup and also loves to support local Black woman-owned businesses, the Strength of a Woman Festival is calling her name. Featuring an all-star lineup of performances from greats like Lauryn Hill and, the hostess of the second annual event, Mary J. Blige, this weekend is sure to be a TIME! Alongside the live performances will also be summits covering a plethora of topics with guests like Mara Brock Akil, Angela Yee and Ciara.



Black Girl Art Show

Looking for something creative? If you’re in the Philadelphia area, making a stop at the Black Girl Art Show may be right up your alley. The national exhibition experience celebrates black women artists using various forms of media. It could be a great pre- or post-dinner stop and a great addition to a special night fit for a queen.

Black Women for Wellness Mother’s Day Tea

In the city of angels? Pop by Black Women for Wellness’ Mother’s Day Tea for a celebration of love, motherhood and sisterhood. Working in Los Angeles County, Black Women for Wellness is “committed to the health and well-being of Black women and girls through health education, empowerment and advocacy.” This event could be a great opportunity to meet other like-minded women working in the community.



Our Work Unfinished

Want to take in history? If you’re in the nation’s capitol there are tons of places to be on this weekend but if you’re celebrating with a woman who loves to uncover new things about our people, you should head over to The Washington National Cathedral and take in the special presentation from the Cathedral Choral Society and the Heritage Signature Chorale entitled Our Work Unfinished: A Black Composers Retrospective. According to the DCist, the program will feature a performance of “Done Made My Vow” by Adolphus Hailstork, along with other works that explore the African American experience through song. Music with a heavy dose of cultural significance? Perfect.



The Museum for Black Girls

Does your mom love a selfie moment? Well, here’s a great way for her to get a new Facebook profile picture. If you’re in Washington, DC, grab your favorite lady and take her to The Museum For Black Girls’ special event where she’ll make her own wine floral bouquet to wear for an adorable photoshoot. A little fun before taking photos that will last a lifetime. A great way to make a new memory. Plus, if you’re still feeling the vibes, stick around for the R&B paint and sip night.



Mother’s Day: An Evening of Soul with Charlie Wilson

Who doesn’t love Uncle Charlie?! If you’re in Houston, you can treat your mother to a night with the incomparable Charlie Wilson at Smart Financial Centre with special guests Freddie Jackson, Jeffrey Osborne and Karyn White. This is sure to be a good ole “oo-wee” time.

