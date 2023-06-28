Georgia Man Undergoes Limb-Lengthening Surgery After Crush Rejects Him

How far would you go to change yourself after being rejected by a crush? Dynzell Sigers of Atlanta went deep into his pockets for a painful procedure to make him taller, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. The price tag? $80,000 in total, as he went through the risky surgery twice, costing $40,000 each time. The former Navy medic had the procedure done in December 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey and started to share his journey on social media, calling it a “knee BBL,” going viral several times.

Before the surgeries, Sigers was 5’5 and said he was always conscious about his height “before approaching women” and admitted that it was something he looked into for years. “I’ve looked for many different ways to get taller over the years, but there were never any realistic options,” the Navy veteran said. “I found out about limb lengthening and booked my appointment right away.”

Now with over 19,000 followers on TikTok and standing six feet tall, Sigers said the procedure changed his life, .

The Cleveland Clinic said that for the procedure, surgeons cut the femurs in two different segments. They then attach a limb-lengthening device between the two segments, which sparks new bone growth that eventually fills in the gap. This can take about two months. Recovery can take nearly a year, and patients have to learn how to walk again. He said the pain was intense but bearable, according to WSB-TV, however, he is seeing a difference in how women approach him and vice versa.

“I’ve also been able to garner much more attention from women and I have no reservations about approaching them,” Sigers said. “I feel like a new man and as though I was able to get a second chance at life.”