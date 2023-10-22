‘THE NEW NORM’: Hip Hop Artist Chingy Discusses His Recent EP ‘Chinglish’

Early 2000s superstar Chingy joined BLACK ENTERPRISE’s Selena Hill on this week’s The New Norm, where he divulged his most recent EP and lasting legacy on the Hip Hop industry.

In June, the rapper debuted a new EP, his first major project in over a decade, since Chingology (9 Year Theory). The newest EP, titled Chinglish, pays homage to his Missouri roots.

“I just decided to call it Chinglish because it’s my truth, my outlook, the way I view things. So it’s pretty much all about me, my terminology, and in St. Louis we have our own little slang,” Chingy shared.

Chinglish covers an array of topics, from honoring veterans to chronicling the musician’s journey into spiritualism. The recording, particularly its lead single Can’t Blame Me, offers a look back at Chingy’s life and extensive career as he dealt with negativity and rumors.

This project is slightly different from Chingy’s earlier records. On Chinglish, he discusses his rough upbringing, with hopes of connecting with his listeners on a more personal note.

“A lot of people get used to the party music, feel good music so I felt that I needed to bring them into my world and let them know that I’m just like them,” he said. “It ain’t like I grew up with a silver spoon and wealthiness all around me…Everyday is a struggle. I had to let them know I relate to their pain.”

In his interview, Chingy also revealed what it was like performing for servicemen and women across the world. The musician’s military tour encompassed several countries and regions, from South Korea to Guam. “I’ve been to Iraq, performing. I’ve been to Alaska, Hawaii..It was beautiful. They gotta have entertainment too. They’ve got to go out, build a concert, and have fun, so for me, it was beautiful just to perform for the people that are over there serving this country and we had fun,” he said.

The music industry’s ever changing landscape can make it difficult for experienced performers to keep up with the times. Chingy shares the challenges he’s faced amidst the changing circumstances, including the gradual use of artificial intelligence.

“Now somebody can just have your voice, make a song, and put it out there. They need to really kill that because it can really destroy music. These are people’s careers and jobs and we can’t have that,” he expressed.

Check out Chingy’s full interview, where he also offers advice to burgeoning artists who hope to make it in the music industry.

RELATED CONTENT: KRS-One Talks 50 Years Of Hip-Hop And Moving The Culture Forward With Essence Festival Performance