Historic Black Church Partners With Developer To Build Affordable Housing In Charlotte’s First Ward

An AME Zion Church in Charlotte, North Carolina, is opening more doors than the sanctuary by building affordable housing adjacent to its Uptown campus.

Rev. Dr. Dwayne A. Walker, pastor of Little Rock A.M.E. Zion Church, proudly cut the ribbon on March 26 at Varick On 7th, a 105-unit brand-new mixed-use apartment building housing affordable and market-rate apartments. According to a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE, the project was a collaborative effort between the city of Charlotte, the Little Rock Community Development Corporation, which donated the land, and Laurel Street Residential.

The Black-founded development company is responsible for some of the budding projects developed for working families and seniors with a range of incomes who seek affordable housing. Mecklenburg County is falling behind in closing the housing gap while battling growing gentrification in Charlotte’s neighborhoods that were formerly for the working class and historically Black communities.

According to The Charlotte Post, the Queen City has a shortage of approximately 26,000 affordable housing units. That number may continue to grow as the cost of renting and buying increases. However, Varick On 7th, named after the first Bishop of the AME Zion Church, hopes to change that.

“Affordable housing is a national problem, and it will take all sectors of society to solve this crisis,” Walker told BE.

“The Little Rock Community Development Corporation and Little Rock AME Zion Church are committed to giving our brothers and sisters a hand up rather than a handout. We plan to offer wrap-around services to our residents who may need certain assistance.”

A census from 2022 revealed elderly residents and people with disabilities are two of the fastest-growing groups in need of affordable housing solutions in Mecklenburg, the largest county in North Carolina.

Walker described the partnership with Laurel as a “perfect match,” touching on its “expertise and passion” to address the need. Laurel Nelson said being open to collaboration is the reason projects such as Varick exist.

“When we come together as one, and we work together, and we’re creative, and we’re trying to deliver solutions, we get creative and figure it out,” Nelson said. “As a result, it’s what you see here today.”

With new residents scheduled to move in in April, Walker is excited about the new opportunities this budding partnership will bring and hopes it will help other churches see the “value they bring to the table.”

“There many churches like Little Rock, who may be asset rich but cash poor,” he said. “Additional revenue gained through these types of ventures not only serves to address a much-needed problem but helps to strengthen the church’s base, which makes their ministries even more impactful.”