'The Home Depot Girl' Forced To Quit Her Job Due To Harrassment

Ariana Cossie, the Christian Influencer, who the internet recently dubbed “The Home Depot Girl” is the subject of conversation once again. The social media influencer, who gained attention on Twitter for holding down a retail job whilst being beautiful, is now facing backlash.

However, Cossie started to receive hate after popular social media page DailyLoud shared her selfie seen ’round the world, asking their following in a now-deleted tweet if the internet beauty should start an OnlyFans account.

Cossie proceeded to condemned the use of OnlyFans, a website popularly used by sex workers, due to her religious beliefs. Critics began to flood her comments, leading to Shaquille O’Neal, aka Shaq, to send her a message of encouragement.

Despite Shaq coming to her defense, the content creator shared that she has to find a new home and source of income due to the backlash and doxxing of her work location.

Cossie’s picture of a mirror selfie while wearing her work uniform went viral on June 8, making the college student the ultimate trending topic among the Black Twitter community on how attractive women should be for certain jobs. The conversation of the “Home Depot Girl” and beauty in the workplace made rounds on multiple platforms including Instagram and Tiktok. She claims that she has since had to leave her role at Home Depot, the very job she was initially praised for having despite her looks, due to all the attention–and harassment.

“Since I blew up on the internet, I’ve had so much backlash,” shared the viral social media user. “So now I’m going to have to probably move and, you know, kind of relocate and start fresh.”

The influencer posted a final selfie to Instagram in her Home Depot apron, sharing to her over 170k followers that things unnecessarily escalated,

However, Cossie chooses to walk by faith and not by sight in her tumultuous road to fame.

“I’m grateful to God because this opportunity gives me a chance to start over. I also gained a platform, and that means a lot to me.”

