Houston Culture, Basketball, Sneakers & Artists took Center Stage at Agenda Houston-Round 21 Locals Only Event

Agenda Houston, the city’s premiere destination for collectable sneakers and designer streetwear, and round21, a national artistic sports lifestyle brand, teamed up tonight for a “Locals Only Event” that brought fans, artists, athletes, and entrepreneurs together to celebrate H-Town, basketball, community, and culture in artistic fashion!

Tonight’s Houston Round 21 Locals Only Event took place at Agenda Houston’s new flagship store in Upper Kirby. The invitation only experience was created by two unique entrepreneurs who share of passion for basketball, community, sports, and style, to celebrate Houston as it hosts the NCAA Men’s Final Four and showcase sneakers, artist-designed special edition Houston basketballs, sports gear and apparel that distinctly represent the city’s diverse culture!

Round21 Artists created and signed special edition basketballs at tonight’s event as guests adorned a commemorative Houston basketball with positive messages about H-Town culture!

Round21 is a sports lifestyle brand that partners with athletes, fans, artists, and multicultural creatives to reimagine sport as an artistic canvas for athletes to play with. Founded in 2019 by Jasmine Maietta, a former women’s pro basketball player, coach, and brand executive with companies including Under Armor, Peleton, Reebok, and Hasbro, the company blends art and culture with sports gear. Her one-of-a-kind sports line, which made an appearance on Season 13 of “Shark Tank”, started with ping pong paddles covered with artwork, followed by football, basketball, soccer balls, backboards, apparel, and even digital NFTs, that embrace individuality and empower creative expression!

“To team up with Jasmine and round21 for an event totally built on self-expression, love for Houston and love for basketball as the city hosts the Final Four, has been phenomenal,” said Ken Haggerty, founder and CEO of Agenda Houston. “The collaborative evening has been an amazing celebration of H-Town and culture, sports, art, creativity, style, and self-expression – so many of the driving forces behind both Agenda and Round21.”

Agenda Houston has been the city’s premiere destination for collectable sneakers and designer streetwear since 2018. Haggerty’s Upper Kirby store, located at 3300 Kirby Drive, has a massive shoe wall filled with over 6,000 pairs of new and some of the most sought-after retro sneakers tied historically to some of the biggest names in sports, basketball, college hoops, and pop culture, with brands like Air Jordan, Yeezy, Vlone, Nike Air Max, Anti-Social, Kaws, Offwhite, Tiffany, and Supreme, to name a few!

In addition to his coveted footwear collection, Haggerty’s new 3,870-square-foot Agenda showplace features an extensive inventory of denim wear, hoodies and outerwear, shirts, backpacks, hats and accessories from today’s most influential designers and emerging streetwear stylists. Haggerty also owns a newly relocated Agenda Houston store next to Saks Fifth Avenue on the third floor of the Galleria Mall.