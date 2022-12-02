Houston Police Arrest Murder Suspect In Connection To Killing Of Rapper TakeOff

The police have arrested a murder suspect in the death of recording artist TakeOff, CNN reported on Friday.

Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested on the evening of Dec. 1 and charged with the murder of TakeOff, whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball. Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner made the announcement during a news conference on Dec. 2. Finner also said that a second man, 22-year-old Cameron Joshua, was charged with the unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Houston Police Department Sgt. Michael Burrow said Clark was responsible for killing Ball.

“We were able to deduce that Patrick Clark is the lethal shooter in the case, and that’s why he’s being charged with murder,” he said.

The Houston Police Department shared a photograph of Clark along with the news conference on Twitter.

Ball was killed in Houston on Nov. 1 outside of 810 Billiards & Bowling following a disagreement during a dice game in which he was not involved. Ball died after being shot in the head and torso. A Celebration of Life for the recording artist was held in Atlanta on Nov. 11.

Burrow said that everyone left the scene following the shooting without speaking to the police. According to ABC13 News, an anonymous witness told the authorities that Joshua had a gun. Surveillance video and the witness led the police to Joshua and Clark.

“I can tell you that Takeoff was not involved in playing in the dice game, he was not involved in the argument that happened outside,” said Burrow. “He was not armed, he was an innocent bystander.”

Finner noted that he’d spoken to Ball’s family and thanked them for their patience during the investigation. “We lost a good man,” he added.