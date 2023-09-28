Houston Police Searcing For Woman Caught On Video Robbing Rideshare Driver

A female passenger of a rideshare driver allegedly robbed him when he refused to take her through a fast-food restaurant drive-thru window earlier this month on Sept. 6 in Houston. Now, the police department is in search of that passenger.

Police officers are looking for the woman after she allegedly attacked the driver and stole his wallet when he wouldn’t comply with her request. The incident was caught on surveillance video.

The video from the Houston Police Department shows that the unidentified woman was picked up at the 5500 block of Griggs and taken to a fast food restaurant located at the 5900 block of Gulf Freeway. The robbery victim told police his passenger wanted him to take her through the drive-thru. When he refused, she got upset and struck him on the head. In turn, he told her to get out of the car, and when she declined his demand, he got out of the car and forced her out.



After getting her out of the car, she hit him in the face, maced him, and proceeded to reach into the car and grab his wallet before running away.

The Houston Police Robbery Division released a description of the woman. She has been described as a Black female, 20 years old, 5’5, gray shirt and green shorts. They ask if you know who she is or have any information about the incident, please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston. Info that leads to the suspect being arrested and charged could result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.



Click 2 Houston reported that the driver stated that this happened at a Chick-fil-A, and the woman got away with about $400, which was in the wallet. He also said some of his jewelry was stolen, alleging the woman used one of his credit cards after the incident.