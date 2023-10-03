Kevin Porter Jr. Banned from Houston Rockets After Domestic Violence Arrest

After being arrested on Sept. 11 for allegedly attacking his former girlfriend, Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. cannot be with his team in any capacity.

According to The Associated Press, the Rockets staff notified Porter after he was arrested for an alleged domestic violence assault on Kysre Gondrezick in a New York City hotel room last month. Prosecutors have stated that the attack on the former WNBA player left Gondrezick with a fractured neck vertebra and a deep cut above her right eye.

The 23-year-old baller has pleaded not guilty to felony assault and strangulation. He is slated to appear in court in Manhattan Oct. 16.

“The allegations against him are deeply troubling,” Houston Rockets General Manager Rafael Stone said on Oct. 2 during the team’s media day. “Going back a few weeks, as soon as I heard the allegations, I informed his representatives that he could not be part of the Houston Rockets. They understood, and he has not been with the team or around the team or had any interaction with the team since then and will not be at media day today or in training camp.”

The team has conspicuously left him off its training day roster.

Just before last season, Porter inked a four-year, $82.5 million deal with the Rockets. Based on the outcome of the domestic violence case and actions by the NBA, there is a possibility that Porter will no longer be with the Rockets.