 Ime Udoka Maybe Headed to the Houston Rockets

Former Boston Celtics Head Coach Ime Udoka Is Now #TeamHoustonRockets

Head Coach Ime Udoka of the Boston Celtics looks on during a preseason game against the Toronto Raptors. Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)

Last week, reports surfaced that the Toronto Raptors were in talks with former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka about taking on the lead coaching position. However, less than a week later, the Houston Rockets appear to have beaten the Canadian basketball team to the punch.

According to the Associated Press, the Rockets have hired Udoka to join the two-time championship team. A source allegedly leaked the news to the media outlet under the condition of anonymity, because the official announcement has yet to be released. 

Several reports and sports critics have rated the Houston Rockets as one of the lowest-ranking teams in the NBA, with one of the worst records in the last two NBA seasons. Due to the less-than-stellar record of the team, the Rockets franchise decided to terminate former head coach Stephen Silas after just three seasons.

BOSTON, MA – JUNE 16: Ime Udoka talks to the media after the game against the Golden State Warriors during Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 16, 2022 (Photo by Annette Grant/NBAE via Getty Images)

The news comes amid the Rockets announcing plans to build the team around their young roster of players, including Jalen Green and Jabari Smith. The Associated Press also reported that earlier this month, Rafael Stone, general manager of the Houston Rockets, stated he intended to pursue veteran free agents to add to the team’s roster and try to turn things around.

After only one season as head coach with the Boston Celtics, Udoka became a hot commodity when he led the team to the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. However, Udoka’s coaching career was soon derailed when he was fired for allegedly having an intimate but consensual relationship with a female staffer. In February, Joe Mazzulla was named the team’s new head coach for the Celtics, officially replacing Udoka.  

