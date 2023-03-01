'How You Doing?' Wendy Williams Ready to Return to TV

Wendy Williams is out and about these days.

It’s been four months since the 58-year-old former talk show host was released from a wellness facility.

According to People, Williams is healthy and living a holistic lifestyle.

“I want to be on TV, stuff like Seth Meyers, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, The View, stuff like that. I am formerly retired,” Willams said to the paparazzi after she was spotted shopping at a Petco in New York City.

“I’m shopping for kitty litter because I have a wax museum in Paris and one in California,” the television personality said. “I’m going for a week in Paris and then three weeks in California and then immediately fly back,” she said.

“[She] regularly attends the gym and is focused on her overall wellness at this time… travel is a part of her enjoyment,” Williams’ publicist Shawn Zanotti told People.

Fans expressed mixed feelings about Williams as she returned to the spotlight. Although some think she looks fine, others are concerned.

This month, the former host was spotted at New York Fashion Week at Daniels Leather’s fashion show. Fans wondered about her health when the designer, Nadeem Waheed, posted Williams on Instagram, thanking her for coming to his show.

As previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, Williams appeared in good spirits during this past holiday season when she released a video clip on Christmas ahead of the debut of her podcast, The Wendy Experience. The clip also showed Williams promoting new merchandise associated with her catchphrases and former talk show.

“I’m just happy to be here—and be, well, happy to be here,” Williams said.

The Wendy Williams show, which aired from 2008 to 2022, has been replaced with SHERRI, a new daytime talk show hosted by comedian Sherri Shepherd.