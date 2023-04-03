Howell Wayans, Patriarch of the Wayans Family, Dies at 86

Howell Wayans, man who literally created the Wayans, has died, according to his youngest son, comedian and actor Marlon Wayans.
Howell and his wife, Elvira Alethia, who died in July 2020, were the parents of 10 children who grew up in the Harlem. Several of his children are now household names including, Keenan Ivory, who created and showcased his family and other legendary comedians with his hit sketch comedy show, In Living Color. The television show featured Keenan’s sister, Kim, and brothers, Damon, Marlon, and Shawn.
Marlon honored his father in an Instagram post over the weekend.
“Legend.
“When i was a child I asked my Dad what did you want to be when grew up?
He simply said “I wanted to be a man”
I said “not a lawyer? A doctor? An actor?”
He said “just a man”
I said “but every boy becomes a man”
Dad said “Not true”
I asked “then what’s a man?”
My Dad said “A man takes care of himself and his responsibilities. His family is always FIRST”.
From that day on I wanted to be a MAN.”
“Thank you Pop for being an example of a Man to all your boys. I pray all young black boys can grow up to be a Man like you. Baby boy loves you. And if ever i need you i know exactly where to find you… in my Bible that now sits by bed. Rest well. Kiss Ma for me. Tell her her babies miss her. I got two angels. I feel y’all lifting me already. If there’s a heaven i know you sitting in VIP sippin’ the best wine jesus can make…”
According to Entertainment Tonight, no cause of death was revealed. Howell and Elvira were also parents to Dwayne, Nadia, Elvira, Diedre and Vonnie.
TMZ reported that Marlon Wayans was performing two shows in Burbank, California, Thursday when he was told of his father’s death. He completed the first one and then did the second show.
Howell Wayans was 86.