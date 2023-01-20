Hundreds of Black Teen Girls Invited to Apply for 2023 Summer Program on Princeton Campus

Black excellence and effective leadership are essential for a thriving African American community to survive any world crisis.

Jacqueline Glass CEO of At The Well Conferences, Inc. (ATW) and Executive Director April Burch Sookra are molding the masterminds of tomorrow by bringing back their much talked about 2-week academy to the campus of Princeton Theological Seminary.

Now, students from across the country will have the opportunity to apply for this once in a life-time opportunity. At the Well Young Women’s Leadership Academy takes place July 30-August 12, 2023, at Erdman Center, Princeton Theological Seminary. The application deadline, however, is March 31, 2023.

Black and other minority girls in their sophomore and junior year in high school are given the on-campus college life experience in an Ivy League setting by living in dormitories and attending classes with core curriculum specifically created to encourage an increase in Black female corporate leaders.

During the course of the 2-week program, students learn critical thinking, college essay writing, as well as attend leadership workshops.

ATW partners with many celebrities, high-profile figures, educators, and activists who share life challenges and personal testimonies. Recent speakers have included actress Nicole Ari Parker, scholar Julianne Malveaux, motivational speaker Brandi Harvey, 2016 Democratic National Convention Chief Leah Daughtry, physician Michele Reed, and plus-size supermodel Liris Crosse.

Workshop facilitators include role models from the medical, legal, financial, and non-profit fields. Financial guru and The Real daytime talk show’s Tiffany “The Budgetnista” Aliche, Lisa Ascolese, founder of A-to-Z and featured inventor on QVC and HSN, as well as young, rising actress Eden Duncan Smith are past participants. Topics range from financial literacy to obtaining a healthy body image, creating entrepreneurship, encouraging health and wellness, along with building self-esteem.

For more information about At the Well Young Women’s Leadership Academy, visit the official website at AtTheWellConferences.org

This story first appeared on Blacknews.com.