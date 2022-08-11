Nurse Who Killed Several People in Car Crash Charged With Six Counts of Murder

According to KHOU, Nicole Lorraine Linton was driving her Mercedes-Benz last Thursday when she smacked into several cars in an intersection, killing six people, including a pregnant woman, the pregnant woman’s 11-month-old son, and the unborn baby she was carrying, has been charged with six counts of murder.

Suspected of causing a car crash near Los Angeles that killed six people, the nurse behind the wheel was charged with six counts of murder on Monday.

Linton, a traveling nurse from Houston, was also charged with vehicular manslaughter and was ordered to be held without bail earlier this week. If convicted on all charges, she could face a sentence of up to 90 years to life in prison.

The Associated Press reports that the prosecutors have accused her of driving at 90 mph when she drove into several cars, which then caught on fire last Thursday in Windsor Hills.

“While the wreckage of this fiery crash at this intersection was removed and traffic eventually resumed, there is catastrophic damage to the families and friends of those killed and injured,” District Attorney George Gascón said. “It is not only a tremendous loss to the families but our entire community who learned of this incredible tragedy or have watched the now-viral video of the collision.”

Victims of the crash were 23-year-old Asherey Ryan, her 11-month-old son Alonzo Quintero, and her boyfriend, Reynold Lester. Lester’s family expressed to KABC-TV that he was the father of Ryan’s unborn child. They were on their way to a doctor’s appointment for a scheduled prenatal checkup when they were killed. Two other women who were killed in the accident weren’t identified.

🚨VIDEO: Six killed in car crash in LApic.twitter.com/4GsPudPb95 — Breaking News (@NewsJunkieBreak) August 5, 2022

Initial reports indicated that Linton might have been driving under the influence, but authorities stated that there was no evidence uncovered that she was under the influence of alcohol. Although prosecutors did reveal that she had at least 13 previous crashes. The Los Angeles Times also reported that an accident in 2020 resulted in injury and totaled two cars.