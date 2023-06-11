ICYMI: BLACK ENTERPRISE Disruptor Summit ATL Was One For Books

The BLACK ENTERPRISE Disruptor Summit took Atlanta by storm this weekend. The event’s focus is to create space for entrepreneurs to access knowledge, contacts and tools to further their businesses. Professional curiosity and joy was present all three days of the event. The vision of the summit was to help “unlock the power of wealth and entrepreneurship to make economic changes to our community and close the racial wealth gap.” Employing minority-owned vendors and seeking out leading Black voices, in business, are a few of the ways the Disruptor Summit is participating in that economic change.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Enterprise (@blackenterprise)



The event did not lack in quality or diversity. In an effort to be a driving force behind black business growth, the Disruptor Summit offered One-on-One Business Coaching and business pitch training. Multiple minority-owned food trucks were in attendance to feed attendees literal hunger, as the offered seminars, training, and panels fed their minds.

Insight from entrepreneurs, who are shaking up their industries, was abundant. Founder and CEO of The Slutty Vegan, Aisha “Pinky” Cole, spoke with BE’s own Selena Hill about her massive success as a restaurateur. Her message focused on how paying attention to your needs can inspire a disruptive creation.





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Enterprise (@blackenterprise)



Yandy Smith, owner of the lifestyle brand EGL, spoke about stepping outside of your comfort zone. She credits reaching out to people who are different from her as the key to some of her most successful ventures. Smith impressed upon attendees of the conference that the ability to see beyond physical appearance, or boisterous personality, is vital in forging meaningful business relationships.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Enterprise (@blackenterprise)



Social media influencers shared nuggets of advice they use to build flourishing platforms and be disruptors in business spaces. Creators of Earn Your Leisure, Troy Millings and Rahad Bilal discussed networking and bringing value to your industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Enterprise (@blackenterprise)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Enterprise (@blackenterprise)



The BLACK ENTERPRISE Disruptor Summit went all out bringing out industry leaders, business innovators and eager entrepreneurs. The event fostered communication and collaboration amongst peers. New entrepreneurs networked with founders of multi-million dollar enterprises in search of the keys to success. The diversity of the summit and its speakers shows there is more than one way to succeed. There is more than one way to lead. There is more than one way to disrupt.

RELATED CONTENT: BLACK ENTERPRISE’s Disruptor Panelists Dropped Gems On Attendees, Here Are Some Key Takeaways