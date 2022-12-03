Infuse Your Space With Limitless Colors With This Led Corner Floor Lamp

This time of year, most will take just about anything they can to snap the sad reality of seasonal depression. Days are shorter and the lack of sun rays can ding even those with the most vibrant personalities.

Sure, a trip somewhere warmer can break up the winter doldrums, but airfare isn’t precisely at the cheapest price point. Thankfully, there are ways you can infuse your home or office space with some needed illumination. Studies have shown that lighting can positively impact one’s mood. With this Last Chance Shipping deal on this LED corner floor lamp, you’ll brighten up your space in no time.

For a limited time, you can purchase the Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp for just $59.99. That’s a savings of 60% from its MSRP ($149).

December 8 is the last day you can order this lamp to guarantee Christmas delivery.

This beautifully designed space-saving lamp fits perfectly into living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms or offices. It features soft-white integrated LEDs with more than 16 million color variations and more than 300 multi-color effects. You can shuffle through the countless color variations with an easy-to-use remote, which ships with the lamp.

It’s received more than 30 rave reviews from satisfied buyers.

“This lamp is great, have it set to do scrolling through different colors and patterns. Everyone has asked me where I got it saying they want one,” verified purchaser Scott Solari writes.

Bulb life is listed at 50,000 hours. The chassis consists of a quality metal finish with a weighted rubber bottom. At total weight, this lamp checks in at 3.3 pounds. It measures 16″H x 55″L x 16″W, and its cord is 6.5-feet long.

While this lamp will help brighten the winter, it excels any time of the year. Enhance your home or office space by illuminating it with the Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor. Purchase it today to take advantage of Christmas delivery with the Last Chance Shipping deal.

Prices subject to change.