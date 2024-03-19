Isaiah Thomas Signs 10-Day Contract With Phoenix Suns

Isaiah Thomas, who last played for the Charlotte Hornets in April 2022, is back in the NBA after signing a 10-day contract with the Phoenix Suns. This will be his second stint with the franchise after playing for them in the 2014-2015 season.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported the news on Saturday, March 16, via his X account (formerly known as Twitter).

IT is back: 11-year vet and two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas is planning to sign a 10-day contract with the Phoenix Suns, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Thomas averaged 33 points on 45 percent 3-point shooting for Salt Lake City in the NBA G League, scoring 30 in four games. pic.twitter.com/4XrKEINKut — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 16, 2024

Earlier this month, Thomas inked a deal to play in the G League with the Salt Lake City Stars in hopes of making it back to the NBA. With a strong showing in three games, Thomas averaged 32.0 points and 5.7 assists while shooting 37.9% from the floor and 40.9% shooting from three-point range.

Thomas was drafted by the Sacramento Kings as a second-round pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. During his career in the NBA, he played for the Boston Celtics, the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Denver Nuggets, the Washington Wizards, the New Orleans Pelicans, the Dallas Mavericks, and the Charlotte Hornets.

Thomas had the best years of his career playing with the Celtics from 2015 and 2017. He was an NBA All-Star in 2016 and 2017 when he played for the franchise and was named second-team All-NBA in 2017. During those years, he averaged 25.5 points and 6.1 assists while playing in 158 games for the franchise.

During his last year in the NBA, he played for three teams: the Lakers, the Mavericks, and the Hornets. He averaged 8.4 points, 1.5 assists, and 1.3 rebounds in 22 games.

Hooprumors reported that the 10-day contract that Thomas signed will be for $183,704.