It’s A Boy! Naturi Naughton Slays In Gender Reveal Photoshoot

Naturi Naughton teamed up with Essence for a stunning gender reveal photoshoot to announce the baby boy she’s expecting with her husband Xavier “Two” Lewis.

The announcement post showed the Power actress glowing on the beach in a blue satin gown.

“Naturi is having a BOY! Full circle moment here and we can’t wait to welcome Baby Lewis,” they captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESSENCE (@essence)

The gender reveal photoshoot was planned around the babymoon vacation in Jamaica that Naughton’s husband surprised her with.

“The #Babymoon in #Jamaica was EVERYTHING!” she captioned a video posted.

“Thank you Husband for the lovely surprise!💙 And for all those who were trying to figure out if my belly looked high or low or was my nose changing etc, now you know…ITS A BOY!! And the Glow is REAL! 💙☀️

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naturi Naughton (@naturi4real)

The newlyweds followed it up with a blue and brown-themed baby shower attended by family and friends, Bossip reported. Photos showed the former 3LW singer being planted with kisses from her mom and dad, who were front and center for the celebration.

This is the first pregnancy for Naughton and Lewis, who tied the knot last April at the St. Regis Buckhead in Atlanta. Naughton, who is already a mom to her 5-year-old daughter, Zuri, expressed her excitement for her first child with her husband.

“I am looking forward to seeing this baby’s cute little face and how it will be the perfect blend between my husband and me,” the actress said.

“My daughter is especially happy to be getting a younger sibling, so I’m excited to share this joy as a family.”