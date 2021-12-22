It’s A Family Affair: 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Plug-In Road Trip

OKAY! We want to give our children the very best this world has to offer.

The Montrose family is all about spending quality time together. Arianna and James love taking their children– Oba and Kenya to Florida for the fresh air and sun. They’ve been there for the past three weeks, and with one week left to go– the clan is taking in everything they can. Their all-new 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Plug-In is a godsend with its modern and elegant lines, Wireless Apple CarPlay® or Android Auto™. The children will definitely be entertained during long car rides as they road trip to create memorable moments. The Montrose’s latest adventure takes them to the Zora Fest in Eatonville, Florida. James reflects on what family means.

It’s A Family Affair

I am a blessed man. Arianna’s idea to homeschool Oba and Kenya was perfect. Yes, schoolbooks and homework are essential for learning, but life’s journey is an open library. I want them to experience everything it has to offer, and their mom is the perfect teacher.

I hit the jackpot marrying Professor Montrose.

Although I woke up at around 7 am, I was so focused on making breakfast for everyone before they got up that I forgot to charge our Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Plug-In.

Fortunately, we have a 220/240V outlet here at our vacation home, so the Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Plug-In will be fully-charged in four hours.

Good thing we packed up the whip last night! Now, we can eat and hit the road.

“Breakfast is served, my loves,” I said as I helped Arianna serve plates of the massive feast.

We finish eating and head out.

I am a grateful man. At first, I was against taking such long drives because it’s a lot for the children, but with the Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Plug-In over three feet of legroom in the back– we have plenty of space for our growing babies… and their games and snacks. Also, the sleek body design helps us get into those tight spaces that typical SUVs can’t.

I look over at Arianna as I put on our favorite jam and bop to the bass coming out of those Harman Kardon® Premium Audio 12 speakers with Clari-Fi™ Music Restoration Technology and QuantumLogic® Surround.

Surround sound, Baby! OKAY!

I catch my little guy Oba playing air congos out of my peripheral vision. He’s keeping perfect time– just like his Dad taught him. Kenya’s a whole vibe. She and Arianna’s shoulders and arms are moving in perfect unison. Man, this is life!

Although Arianna hates driving, I can’t keep her out of the driver’s seat since we purchased our Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Plug-In. Maybe it’s the front grille with the shiny chrome or the 6-speed transmission with ​​SHIFTRONIC® that makes her look and feel like a boss. Whatever it is, I like it.

“We’re here, y’all,” Arianna says, snapping me back to reality.

Oba and Kenya look so excited. My queen pulls into the crowded field.

There are people everywhere.

WOW!

“Mama is this where the lady who wrote “Their Eyes Were Watching God” lived,” Kenya asked.

“Yes, love. Zora Neale Hurston lived in Eatonville. Remember you and your brother studied Black cities? Well, Eatonville is what?”

In unison, they both said, “It’s the oldest Black-incorporated municipality in the country.”

“OKAY,” I said, clapping my hands.

We parked and gathered our things and explored the festival.

I love these guys!