Ja Morant Suspension is Over – Eligible to Play Next Game on Wednesday

The suspension of Memphis Grizzlies star player, Ja Morant, is officially over and the team is “hopeful” to have him on the basketball court on March 22 for a home game against the Houston Rockets

According to ESPN, the All-Star point guard rejoined the Grizzlies on Monday after completing the eight-game suspension he received for his recent behavior at a Denver strip club several weeks ago. He was seen on his Instagram account, waving a gun while shirtless, after playing the Denver Nuggets.

“We’re hopeful for Wednesday, so long as everything medically clears out,” coach Taylor Jenkins said before Monday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Morant did not play in Monday’s game although he was eligible. The Grizzlies decided to give him an extra game so he could get his conditioning up, since he has been away for two weeks. Morant was not allowed to work out with the team during his suspension.

The All-Star point guard addressed his teammates as well as the coaching staff when he returned on Monday. Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks did mention that Morant apologized to each teammate separately.

After Monday night’s victory over the Mavericks, Dillon said, “He’s holding himself accountable. He’s made some changes in his life. … He’s taking ownership of it, which is just a great thing for his growth, for his basketball career, for everything. You’re going to see a different Ja out there who’s going to be consistent every single night and who’s going to give us that energy that we need to be that top team in the West.”

Last week, it was reported that Morant checked himself into a counseling program, with no timetable for his return to the basketball court. But, less than a week later, he is back on the team.