Jabari Banks Says Tatyana Ali ‘Was Crying the Whole Time’ On ‘Bel-Air’ Set

Tatyana Ali is joining the cast of Bel-Air season 2 and was an emotional wreck of nostalgia while filming the reboot.

Ali, who played Ashley in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, is playing the role of a middle school English teacher who has a connection with the new Ashley, portrayed by Akira Akbar. The show’s star, Jabari Banks, appeared on TODAY and dished on what it was like filming with Ali and how much the Fresh Prince original loved shooting the reboot.

“It was so meta. It was almost surreal,” Banks told the TODAY hosts.

In fact, it was a full circle moment for Ali who starred in Fresh Prince throughout its entire run from 1990 to 1996.

“She was crying the whole time because, you know,” Banks explained.

“She grew up on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and, so, to see Akira Akbar take on this role of Ashley, it was a mirror of sorts and so it was super surreal for her.”

“She was such a joy, such a sweetheart. I can’t wait for people to see it,” he added.

Last month, Ali tweeted out a big thank you to Will Smith, who announced her addition to the new season.

Thanks Will- it was just awesome!” she exclaimed. “Season 2 is incredible.”

Thanks Will- it was just awesome! Season 2 is incredible. @WillSmith2real https://t.co/d3gOFO4AfO — Tatyana Ali/ Chakra7 (@TatyanaAli) January 20, 2023

Bel-Air received a warm welcome during its 2022 premiere on Peacock. The reboot serves as a darkened reimagining of the original Fresh Prince of Bel-Air that follows Will’s life in Los Angeles after fleeing the mean streets of West Philadelphia.

Will Smith takes on an executive producer role and has also been helping mentor Banks as he carries on the legacy of Will’s character from the 90s.

“We had a lot of great talks, just about life, and I was allowed to apply that to the role for Season Two,” Banks said of Smith.