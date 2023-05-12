Janelle Monae Bares It All, Announces New Album

Janelle Monae, who rose to fame donned in various menswear fashions, has ditched the suits and doesn’t seem to be looking back.

Monae released the visuals for her new single “Lipstick Lover” and subsequently sent the internet into hysterics. The track, which will appear on her album The Age of Pleasure, isn’t a departure from her signature sound but rather a current nod to it. However, the video shows all sides of the artist in a way we’ve never seen before.

LIPSTICK LOVER ❤️ OUT NOW (song & Visual)!

FOR FREEA$$MUTHAF CKAS ONLY. (; Directed by: yours truly & Alan Ferguson Inspired by my f.a.m. ❤️‍Made with my f.a.m. ❤️‍For my f.a.m.https://t.co/I4b3BmSBio #lipsticklover pic.twitter.com/BFIe4A7Nm9 — Janelle Monáe (@JanelleMonae) May 11, 2023

In a teaser for the visuals, Monae is seen rising out of a pool in a see-through t-shirt that reveals her breasts before the camera leaves to follow the scantily-clad glory of her femme-presenting co-stars. Something that the “Primetime” singer says we should expect to see more of. “Titties out for the next 15 years. [smiling with tongue out emoji],” she posted on Twitter ahead of the release of the video.

Titties out for the next 15 years. — Janelle Monáe (@JanelleMonae) May 11, 2023

The response to the singer’s nudity era has been overwhelming, with fans giving lusty praise for the singer’s incredible physique.

Janelle Monae’s newfound dedication to public nudity is a marvel to behold. May she continue to be blessed with good lighting and premium moisturizer. — Uju Anya (@UjuAnya) May 11, 2023

Everytime I see Janelle Monae on my timeline pic.twitter.com/NWO2lZYdIL — Head of the Table (@wordplay_kid26) May 11, 2023

I watched that Janelle Monae video over 20 times pic.twitter.com/TZXsEGEPvD — Man Eat Steak, Pork, Chitlins. Woman Eat Salad. (@WhatUpJT_) May 12, 2023

For those who may be late to the party, Monae, who is pansexual, has spent recent years freely expressing all aspects of her sexual identity. In her “emotion picture” for her last musical offering, 2018’s Dirty Computer, she expressed her love for all humankind—and androids alike. “Being a queer Black woman in America — someone who has been in relationships with both men and women — I consider myself to be a free-ass motherf*cker,” she said in an interview with Rolling Stone.

We love seeing a liberated, otherwordly talented, body-positive Black woman.

