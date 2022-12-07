Janis Hunter Gaye, Mother of Singer Nona Gaye and Second Wife of Marvin Gaye, Passes Away at 66

The second wife of legendary singer Marvin Gaye has recently passed away at the age of 66.

According to uDiscoverMusic, Janis Hunter Gaye died on Saturday of an unknown cause at her residence in Rhode Island.

Hunter Gaye was a stylist, manager, and author who was the inspiration and object of affection for several of Marvin Gaye’s songs. She passed away on Saturday, Dec. 3. She left behind several family members, including her siblings, Shawnn Monteiro and Mark Gaillard, her two children, Nona and Frankie, and her grandson Nolan Pentz.

Nona wrote, in part, about her mother’s passing: “I am deeply saddened by the passing of my mother, Janis Gaye. She was the most influential woman in my life and many others. I believe once you met my mother Jan, she wasn’t a woman you could ever forget. Every word from her mouth was from her soul.”

Hunter Gaye, who was just a month short of reaching her 67th birthday, was born on Jan. 6, 1956, to Barbara Hunter and Slim Gaillard. She met Marvin Gaye during a recording session of one of his most memorable songs, Let’s Get It On.

Marvin is said to have penned the song Jan for Hunter Gaye, which was included on his 1974 Live! album recorded for Motown Records. She was also the focal point of his hit album, which peaked at No. 1, I Want You, which came out in 1976. She also sang background vocals on the 1977 hit single, Got To Give It Up.

Pentz, Gaye’s grandson, said, “From the first memory of my grandmother, I knew then and now, how much she cared about her family and the warmth she gave to all of us. I will always be grateful for all the memories. She also cared about so many people in the world, and I will do everything I can to put into action the things she wanted and help continue the Gaye legacy.”