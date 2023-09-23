Jay-Z Unveils Guests For United Justice Coalition Summit

Jay-Z and Roc Nation have announced more details, including featured guests, for the second annual United Justice Coalition (UJC) summit. Fat Joe and Gayle King are among the newly confirmed guests for the event taking place on Dec. 1at the Javits Center in New York City.

The UJC summit is a yearly free event that gathers industry leaders, activists, and experts in their field are encouraged to connect and showcase their ideas on criminal justice advocacy. Speakers will further engage with guests on how to broaden the approach to challenges that thwart the progress, and how to better in civic engagement to promote beneficial policy change.

Team Roc, Roc Nation’s philanthropic and social justice initiative, shared a promotional video for the upcoming summit to its Instagram.

Political commentator Angela Rye, professor Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, as well as broadcast journalist Soledad O’Brien will also be on hand to share their insight to audiences. Not only will visitors be able to hear directly from these impactful trailblazers, but they can also participate in networking sessions, town halls, and on-site stations for legal information throughout the summit.

This year, the UJC Summit will include a retail area and an art gallery that will leverage art, short films and books by speakers as a form of storytelling and activism. There will also be an organization exhibition area that will highlight over 60 national and local non-profit organizations and showcase their mission, programs, resources and calls-to-action with all attendees.

“The UJC is committed to creating an experience where individuals from all backgrounds can come together to take action around key justice issues and reforms in our country,” said UJC founder Dania Diaz, who is also managing director at Roc Nation in a statement. “Together, we want to exchange resources and ideas to support advocacy efforts and help tackle the challenges affecting communities across America.”

The transformative event is open for registration now as it activates for change on a national scale.

