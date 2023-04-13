Jay-Z Set to Perform in Paris to Honor Artists Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat

Jay-Z is scheduled to give some Brooklyn love to two legendary art figures when he takes the stage this week in Paris.

With a simple single paragraph on its website, announced that the billionaire rapper would perform in Paris at the Basquiat x Warhol. Painting Four Hands exhibition. Roc Nation also posted the upcoming event, which is taking place on Friday, April 14, at 9 p.m. in the Fondation’s Auditorium. It’s been billed as “a celebratory concert to pay tribute to Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat.”

Jay-Z has named dropped Basquiat several times on recordings and even fashioned his hair after the deceased eclectic artist.

The Art Newspaper has reported that the exhibition showcases the mid-1980s collaboration between Warhol and Basquiat. It is being done in part by co-curator Dieter Buchhart.

The two artists supposedly met in 1979 but were formally introduced in 1982 by Bruno Bischofberger, a dealer representing both artists. They met at Warhol’s Factory studio in Manhattan for a photoshoot, and the rest, as they say, is history.

It’s been rumored that the two artists may have created around 160 works together between 1983 and 1985. The show in Paris includes more than 80 paintings by Warhol and Basquiat created and signed by the two artists.

Last month, Forbes announced that Jay-Z, with his business portfolio and earnings as an artist, is now worth $2.5 billion. He was the only hip-hop artist over the billion mark after Ye was unceremoniously dumped when controversies negated contracts and business dealings.

Speaking of the artist formerly known as Kanye West, he and Jay-Z had a hit record titled N**gas in Paris. No word if Ye will be on stage with him (doubtful). The record was a No. 1 hit on multiple Billboard charts in 2012.