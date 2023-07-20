Introducing Jeffery Jackson of J. Squared Productions

Jeffery “J-Squared” Jackson is the 27-year-old founder and owner of J-Squared Productions. Through his production company, Jackson strives to create high-quality photoshoots, music videos, and films. He pushes limits, always aiming to go bigger and better.

Jackson grew up in Atlanta. His mother, Adrienne Jackson, is a University of Georgia graduate and currently works for Delta Air Lines. His father, Jeffery Jackson Sr., is a former defensive linebacker for the Atlanta Falcons and San Diego Chargers.

Jackson’s educational career was expansive. He attended four different universities – Andrew College, Pai Chai University in South Korea, Lincoln University, and Georgia State University. By the end of his college experience, he had acquired two degrees, an Associate of Arts from Andrew College, and a Bachelor of Arts from Georgia State University, as well as a certificate of completion for his Korean studies abroad. Jackson also became a member of the ETA Sigma Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. in 2016.

During his college years, Jackson’s interest in the media industry formed. Though he sought a full-time position working in the film industry, he eventually found work with LVRN/Interscope. Under the record label, Jackson worked alongside musical artist Spacejam Bo. His collaboration with the young star eventually secured him even more opportunities and, by 2022, Jackson had received at least two RIAA certified plaques. He received one plaque for his work on the hit song “You Got It” by Vedo, which accumulated over a million views on YouTube and is certified platinum. His second plaque was for his contribution to BRS Kash’s “Throat Baby,” another hit that garnered millions of views and is certified platinum.

Following his success within the music industry, Jeffery ventured into narrative filmmaking and, in 2022, he released his debut film, Mindfu*ked, which was picked up for a license deal with Revolt TV.

