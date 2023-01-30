Jennifer Hudson and Common Reportedly Dating After Filming Movie Together

Six months after igniting dating rumors, insiders are dishing on the suspected romance budding between Jennifer Hudson and rapper Common.

The two Chicago natives star alongside each other in the upcoming action thriller Breathe and apparently got really close while practicing their lines. New reports claim Hudson and Common are indeed an item and have been dating since onlookers first caught them cozying up to each other in July 2022.

“They’ve known each other for years,” an insider told Radar Online. “Things took a romantic turn while they were filming in Philadelphia over the summer.”

“When the day’s shoot wrapped, they’d always find their way to each other’s side.”

The claims come six months after the Dreamgirls star and the “Go” rapper were seen looking extra flirty during a romantic dinner in Philadelphia, where they were filming.

“Lot of cuddling and giggling,” an eyewitness told the gossip blog Deuxmoi of their “flirty” dinner date. A few weeks later, Common was spotted supporting Hudson at her back-to-school giveaway in their hometown.

However, the “Spotlight” singer has attempted to downplay rumors linking her to Common.

“People create their narratives of it…we shot a film together and he played my husband,” Hudson claimed. “We gotta eat in between that moments.”

But in December, the singer/actress was seen getting into Common’s car waiting outside the set of her talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, in Burbank, California. The spotting was also months after the pair wrapped filming their movie.

Now, sources are spilling the tea on what’s really been going on between Hudson and Common.

“They’ve kept up their communication since shooting the movie,” an insider said. “They get together whenever their schedules allow.”

For now, Hudson and Common are reportedly just having fun and enjoying each other’s company.

“Of course, he’s known as a total flirt,” a source said. “But Jennifer feels there’s no harm in that, and she’s having fun.”

Hudson hasn’t been romantically linked to anyone since parting ways with her ex-husband David Otunga. Common has been single since separating from Tiffany Haddish last year.