Jim Trotter Announced His Departure From NFL.Com

After nearly five years with the company, Jim Trotter is leaving NFL.com and NFL Network.

According to Sports Illustrated, the sports reporter said his contract would not be renewed.

“Some personal news: This will be my final week with the NFL Media Group,” Trotter announced from his Twitter account. “I was informed over the weekend that my contract is not being renewed. I thank NFL Network and NFL.com for the lessons learned and affirmed over the last five years.”

He added: “I can’t get to all these replies, but do know that they are appreciated. Sincerely appreciated. Also know this, we have more work to do, and I plan on doing my part. #StayTuned

The outlet reports that NFL.com has not released a statement. However, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke on Trotter.

“I wasn’t part of that decision and actually was just made aware of it about 10 minutes before I walked in here,” Goodell said during NFL meetings in Arizona, according to NBC Sports. “So, no, I don’t believe that had anything to do with it.”

Sports Illustrated also reported that Trotter questioned Goodell about the lack of diversity regarding Blacks holding positions as head coaches and executive positions in the NFL.

“They don’t let you get close to the Commissioner often enough to actually have these dialogues,” Trotter said during an interview with The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch, as quoted by Sports Illustrated. “So, I knew that I had asked him about it the year before, and I knew that there had been no progress. No real progress as it related to the areas that I asked him about a year earlier. And so I felt that it was important to ask him in that situation because it’s not something that I haven’t brought up internally over the course of the last year with the powers that be at the media group.”