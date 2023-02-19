Jodeci Fans Are Concerned About JoJo Hailey’s Health After a Disappointing Performance Clip Surfaces

A video of a Jodeci performance has surfaced. And, it has fans concerned.

Recently, Jodeci performed at the Theater at MGM National Harbor. Clips of the video show JoJo Hailey attempting to hit a few notes, which are disappointingly off-key. His partner-in-song, K-Ci looks to encourage Jojo to leave the stage: “We got this,” K-Ci says before raising JoJo’s arm in a show of encouragement.

JoJo has been open about his alcoholism, and issues with his pancreas.During an interview with TVOne, the “All my Life” singer spoke openly about his health.

“The only thing that’s going on with me now—and I thank God I’m still here able to talk to you again—is my pancreas. I drank so much until a small part of my pancreas had ate away. That’s no pain you want to feel. I wouldn’t wish that on my worst enemy,” JoJo said to TVOne.

He added: “There have been some difficult moments where I felt like running away but I know that there’s this beautiful person in there and he’s hiding behind alcohol. If you marry somebody, you love them unconditionally. It’s not just something that you can just walk away from. The biggest thing that a lot of people don’t understand, which I myself didn’t understand until I was in this situation is that alcoholism. It’s an illness.”

The singer even spoke about when his life began a downward spiral.

“You know, it’s been so long. Ever since Jodeci had their first hit, that’s when everything started spiraling downward,” JoJo recalled. “I mean with the whole band, individually and as a group. From then on I really didn’t have no feelings about it. It was just party and BS. But I didn’t think it was taking a toll on me until the first time that I said I wasn’t going to drink anything, and I fell into a seizure. So that was like a withdrawal.”

