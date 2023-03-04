Joe Budden Blasted For Calling Michael B. Jordan ‘Corny’ After Actor Confronted HS ‘Bully’ On Red Carpet

Joe Budden is under fire across social media after the podcast host blasted Michael B. Jordan’s red-carpet encounter with his high school bully.

The Creed III star went viral last week after footage showed his run-in with a female reporter he happened to attend high school with and remembered how she used to call him “corny.” Being a podcaster, Joe Budden discussed the trending topic on The Joe Budden Podcast and took the side of the reporter and radio host, Lore’l.

“Dawg, you doing that to a girl is some corny-ni*** sh*t,” Budden said.

“You being Michael B. Jordan, today, allegedly the sexiest man alive, all of these blockbuster movies, during your highlight week. You’ve probably never been more visible than you are right this second. And that’s what you do to her? Why you talking to our sisters like that on the red carpet when you don’t talk to white bi**hes like that?”

This nigga Joe Budden went in on Michael B. Jordan about the “corny” situation. pic.twitter.com/NHGhhwSYY9 — Christian Harris (@chrxstianh__) March 1, 2023

According to the “Pump It Up” rapper, Jordan confronting Lore’l about her past bullying seemingly proves her point of calling the then-upcoming actor “corny.”

“That was corny of him to speak to that girl like that,” Budden quipped. “Michael B. Jordan, that’s why ni**** call you corny.”

“Hey, Creed. In case you was confused, that corny-a** sh*t you did is why ni**as think you corny. In case you were off a little bit.”

If Budden thought his rant would be well received by the masses, he had another think coming. Once the clip surfaced online, many called out the rapper for his controversial past with women, including several breakups and domestic violence allegations.

“Joe commenting on how someone interacted w/ a woman?” one viewer asked with a sarcastic “SNL” GIF of Keenan Thompson.

“Somebody take his mic,” added someone else.

Another noted how Budden was so pressed to rant about the Black Panther star that he repeatedly cut off one of his female co-hosts who tried to get a word in.

“Ironic JB’s so pressed about MBJ doing that to a woman that he ain’t let Queen speak when she keep tryna chime in,” they wrote.

One fan scolded Budden for making the encounter about race.

“Yes, anybody can be corny but my issue is what Black folks consider corny. A lot of times it’s just a n***a who do his homework & don’t want violence in his neighborhood & that’s enough for him to be considered “corny,” they explained.

“Stop making it about race, he stunned on a hater.”

Joe Budden is no stranger to backlash. It might’ve even been part of his plan to bring attention to his show. All publicity is good publicity in Hollywood.